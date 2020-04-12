Letter: History

The president along with others has been promoting an agenda which places lives, especially seniors, at risk in order to shore up the economy for the present generation. Is the seniors past history forgotten?
I was born in 1929 during the stock market crash. My parents lost their savings in a bank closure. My dads mining job disappeared and he worked odd jobs and later WPA jobs away from home. We stood in lines to get potatoes and dried beans . In 1941 war started and my uncles and some cousins were drafted into military service. Food and gasoline were rationed. After high school I lost friends in the Korean war and later in Vietnam. The younger and older people were not asked to risk their lives in the service. The country survived and thrived. This generation can do the job just as well as past generations without the proposed risks. .
John Kuisti
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
