Letter: Hit piece on Warren by Keith Burris

Re: the Jan. 21 article "Warren's impugning of Sanders would have made McCarthy proud."
The article critical of Elizabeth Warren by Keith Burris in which he compared her to Joseph McCarthy was about as hypocritical as it gets. Burris is the Editorial Page Director for the Block newspapers which included the Pittsburgh Post Gazette and Toledo Blade.
Burris's history includes writing an opinion piece called "Reason as Racism" which was roundly criticized both nationally and locally as a whitewashing of racism and condoning the normalization of it. Burris was also responsible for the firing of the noted and award winning cartoonist Rob Rodgers, due to cartoons, which were critical of President Trump. The silencing of dissenting voices is right out of the Joe McCarthy playbook so for Burris to invoke McCarthy's name in his hit piece on Warren was about as rich as it gets.
The Star would benefit its readers if it published a bio on Burris along with his article so people understood better just who this guy is.
Todd Smyth
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.