Letter: Hit the brakes on Climate Change with Carbon price
Recently, federal agencies that monitor drought across the US had a grim outlook for the Southwest.

They concluded Arizona was “…in moderate to extreme drought, with varying degrees of water shortages and crop damage” and that “global warming … was a major contributor…”

The economic and human toll of our inattention to climate change will completely eclipse the pain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Swift federal action is needed now.

The most effective first response is to price the Carbon in fossil fuels. House Bill 763, just 48 pages long will do just that. Starting an orderly transition away from fossil fuels, it will push US greenhouse gas emissions down 40 percent by 2031. In addition, it will distribute a badly needed dividend to struggling families affected by the COVID epidemic.

Star readers should write Reps. Grijalva, Kirkpatrick, and O’Hallarn to let them know that HR 763 needs quick passage.

Edward Beshore

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

