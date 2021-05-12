 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Hitler's clone
View Comments

Letter: Hitler's clone

  • Comments

Hitler, a known pathological liar, convinced the German people they were the superior race. So superior they could eradicate people of other races and feel justified doing so.

At the end of WWII many German officers and citizens committed suicide because they were traumatized by what they had done.

Betting the farm on a pathological liar is a sure recipe for disaster. The heartache that can befall those who buy into lies can be devastating not only for them, but also for those who look up to them.

Jim Dreis

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Thuggery in Vail

The mob that descended upon the Vail School Board meeting Tuesday in order to disrupt the proceedings showed all the reasons why Trumpism is (…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News