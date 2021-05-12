Letter: Hitler's clone

Hitler, a known pathological liar, convinced the German people they were the superior race. So superior they could eradicate people of other races and feel justified doing so.
At the end of WWII many German officers and citizens committed suicide because they were traumatized by what they had done.
Betting the farm on a pathological liar is a sure recipe for disaster. The heartache that can befall those who buy into lies can be devastating not only for them, but also for those who look up to them.
Jim Dreis
East side
