Another day, another picture of grieving individuals hugging each other in front of a grassy knoll, pictures of smiling, innocent victims mounted on gleaming white crosses surrounded by flowers, balloons and teddy bears. Thoughts (and sometimes prayers) evoked from city, state, and national "leaders". Quite a sanitized version of the carnage that had occurred. Maybe it's time to do an Emmitt Till modern-day depiction. An open casket opened eyes and hearts. Let's use artificial intelligence and insist that all who think assault rifles with huge magazines should be available to the average citizen upload a picture of their child, spouse, loved one, or family Christmas card and have it depict what the results would be if assaulted by that weapon or weapons. People don't listen until it hits home. This way they can vicariously feel the emotions of those who have experienced the real results of gun trauma. What do ya say? Should we give it a shot?