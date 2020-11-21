 Skip to main content
Letter: Hmmm?!
2016-Hiliary wins popular vote by 4 Million , loses Electoral by 77 votes, Trump is President-elect.

Within a day Hiliary concedes graciously and Obama congratulates Trump within hours promising smooth transition . There are NO claims of Election Fraud or significant legal challenges.

2020- President Trump loses popular vote by 6 million, Electoral College by 74.

Weeks later: No concession by Trump and his minions with false claims of election fraud (repudiated by every state election chief(Democrat and Republican and the federal national security officer), multiple frivolous lawsuits(all failures) and now illegal attempts to mess with Electors. Transition blocked!

N.B. No protestations by Republicans about their "down ballot" successes in Congress or state legislatures...no fraud claims here in the same election!

Don't Trump and supporters know, or care, that attacks on our elections, the cornerstone of our Democracy, delight Russia, China and our adversaries around the globe?

Hmmm?!

Donald Jeck

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

