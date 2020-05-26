Letter: "Hoax" is not the issue.

With all due respect to the letter writer W.W. of Marana, he has completely missed the point. It's not about what Trump says, or doesn't say, it's about what he does. In 2018, Trump obliterated the pandemic response chain of command, the White House pandemic management infrastructure, and U.S. government's $30M Complex Crises Fund. So, do you want to know why the U.S. death rate is 70,000 and climbing? It's because Trump stripped us of our disease prevention defenses, and left us naked against the COVID-19 pandemic. So forget about "Hoax" or no "Hoax." The big picture is, we have no visionary leadership.
James Torrey
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
