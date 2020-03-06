Letter: Hoax
Well the two unlicensed #45 and his sidekick (VP) non believer's in science, just found out a woman infected with coronavirus just passed away in Washington state. But it's a hoax, around the world countries have cancelled soccer games, other events, Japan cancelled Olympic trails, etc. A Army GI in South Korea has been contaminated! However, the non believer's in Science claim the Democrats and Media made this up!! The Financial Markets came tumbling down, wall street dropped 1200 points, #45 is more concerned about getting re-elected then protecting the population! Why is the VP censuring all reports by our Health officials? Time to remove #45 in November, this want to be dictator is dangerous!!!!

David Leon

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

