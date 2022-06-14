Letter: Hold Elected Officials Accountable for Jan 6

Republicans who were complicit in the violence and insurrection of January 6 must be held accountable. Sen. Sinema, Rep. Kirkpatrick and Sen. Kelly were there. They know who those colleagues are. We, the American people and constituents demand accountability. The House must eject those who collaborated with Trump's crimes. The Senate must immediately eliminate the filibuster and protect voting rights and women's bodily autonomy from the radical and illegitimate Trump-McConnell Supreme Court. It is Sen. Sinema, Rep. Kirkpatrick and Sen. Kelly's job now to show the same spine as Chairman Thompson and Vice-Chair Cheney and defend and uphold our Constitution and democracy. I urge them not to falter or fail in their obligation to history and to the American People.