Letter: Hold the Impregnator Responsible

In Mrs. Wilcox Biology class in 1948 we learned male sperm fertilizes eggs of the female. Seventy four years later it is still true. With the Roe v Wade discussion happening it is only the female that is held responsible. Why is not the impregnator ( be he father, brother, cousin, friend, lover, etc ) held responsible? He is 50 % responsible and the woman is 50 % responsible. If the impregnated is under 18 the impregnator should be liable for 18 years to care and raise the child. But that won't happen because of the male domination of the State and Federal legislators. The impregnator can now be easily identified through DNA. I take into consideration there are married women who do not want any more children for what ever the reason. Shouldn't they with the consent of the father and doctor be able to lawfully make that decision. So men and boys take responsibility because you are 50% responsible. Don Phillips retired and 90

Donald Phillips

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

