Letter: Hold Them Accountable!

As the anniversary of the January 6 insurrection approaches, Arizona's Republican voters need to remember that two of the state's U.S. representatives and one Arizona state legislator were and are supporters of the attack on our democracy. Specifically, U.S. Representatives Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs participated in the plot to stop the vote to certify the election of President Biden. And closer to home, State Rep. Mark Finchem was one of the leaders in spreading lies about the veracity of the state vote, leading to the Cyber Ninjas audit clown show.
When Biggs and Gosar run for re-election to the U.S. Congress this November, remember and vote them OUT. Finchem is thankfully termed out for his term in the Arizona legislature, but he wants to be Arizona's next Secretary of State. DON'T let that happen.
HOLD THEM ACCOUNTABLE!
Karen Schickedanz
SaddleBrooke
