 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Hold Them Accountable!
View Comments

Letter: Hold Them Accountable!

  • Comments

As the anniversary of the January 6 insurrection approaches, Arizona's Republican voters need to remember that two of the state's U.S. representatives and one Arizona state legislator were and are supporters of the attack on our democracy. Specifically, U.S. Representatives Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs participated in the plot to stop the vote to certify the election of President Biden. And closer to home, State Rep. Mark Finchem was one of the leaders in spreading lies about the veracity of the state vote, leading to the Cyber Ninjas audit clown show.

When Biggs and Gosar run for re-election to the U.S. Congress this November, remember and vote them OUT. Finchem is thankfully termed out for his term in the Arizona legislature, but he wants to be Arizona's next Secretary of State. DON'T let that happen.

HOLD THEM ACCOUNTABLE!

Karen Schickedanz

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News