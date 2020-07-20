Letter: Hold Trump Accountable

From the outset, Trump minimized the coronavirus threat. The Center for Disease Control and the World Health Organization considered the coronavirus a serious health threat.
Trump failed to speak honestly. He advised Americans that the virus problem was under control. He failed to develop a nation wide plan to deal with the virus, provide the protective equipment needed by doctors and nurses, create a testing and tracing program, and unite the country.
He abdicated his role as leader and delegated responsibility to the state governors to decide how to fight the virus. He pressured them to open up prematurely without mandated guidelines. The result has been a dramatic increase in cases.
He conducted two indoor rallies in June without mandatory use of masks and social distancing and is planing another event in South Dakota. He was aware that additional infections and deaths would occur.
Trump has enabled the deaths of thousands of Americans and must be held accountable. He should be tried in court for Crimes Against Humanity.
Stuart Sellinger
West side
