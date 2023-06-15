It is seldom I agree with Mr. Trump. I do agree with his 2016 declaration that the laws safeguarding classified material should be enforced, that the person in the Whitehouse should know what “Confidential” and “Classified” mean, and that no one is above the law. Hence his recent indictment is reasonable. The evidence the public has seen certainly warrants an indictment. The Grand Jury made up of citizens thought so, and they had even more evidence. He is innocent until proven guilty, and no one can make that judgement except a jury. Our judicial process should be followed just as for any other defendant. I do know that as a former Air Force officer responsible for classified information, including Top Secret, I would still be in the brig if I had done what Trump has. If Biden or Clinton has violated the law, produce the evidence and prosecute, otherwise shut up.