Letter: Hold Your Nose if Necessary

The lesson to draw from the Supreme Court decision on abortion is this: Single Issue Voting works. Many thought Christian voters would reject Donald Trump who has no moral compass. His vow to appoint judges who would oppose abortion secured their vote, along with that of other abortion opponents.

¬¬Now the issue that counts is climate change. The political litmus test for candidates is acknowledging climate reality and vowing to face the hard choices that confront us. Failure to elect them will eventually force millions of American families to flee from climate disasters, heat, drought, social unrest, loss of property value, and bankrupt economies. The migration of climate refugees is already happening.

Bickering over social issues amounts to rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic. None will matter if we lose the habitability of our cities, our southern states, our coastlines, and ultimately, our planet. It is happening. Vote climate.

Christine Flanagan

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

