Letter: Holding Big Tech accountable
Shouldn't Big Tech be held responsible for allowing the means of correspondence between unstable individuals, leading to riots, that cause the death of US citizens? I know that they are private companies that hide behind their first amendment right of free speech, but they violate their own policies by allowing "hate speech" on Social Media websites.

I believe that Big Tech should be held liable for uploading any material that might damage any individual or group. This should bring an abrupt end to inflamed rhetoric on Social Media websites. Big Tech is motivated by greed, and they would think twice about accepting uploads that would affect their profits.

Victor Panizzon

Northwest side

