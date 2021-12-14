 Skip to main content
Letter: Holidats
Recently, our holidays have changed names and changed the purpose of our holidays. Christmas has changed from celabraating the birth of Jesus to celabrating family get togethers. Santa Claus is more important in some families life than Jesus. It is also time for kwanzaa and haneke.

Armistice Day celebrating the end of WWI was changed in America to Veterans Day - a day to honor ALL veterans

Columbus Day was changed to Discover's Day and eventually to Indigionous People's Day to honor the first settlers in our country. Native Americans settled in our country more than 12,000 years ago.

Now (according to an article in fox online) there are several universities that want to change "Thanksgiving" to a "Day of Mourning "

Thanksgiving is more than celebrating the first Thanksgiving between Pilgrims an Native Americans. It is a time to count your blessings-. Everyone of us- from the richest to the poorest has something to be thankful for.

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

