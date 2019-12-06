Some years you know exactly what presents to give your family – Disneyland tickets or a citrus tree for the newlywed’s first home. Nothing is as fulfilling, though, as the presents you make, the ones that come not from just an idea or a click, but from a place in your heart that longs for a deeper connection with your past, with your beloved and their future.
Our gifts are precious because our time and energy are limited. Our vision is not. This year, I invite you to choose gifts that are memorable for your children and will create a bridge from your cherished past to a world that’s not threatened by climate change.
Choose a gift that your grandkids know is valuable. Go to the Climate Strike with them, work for a price on carbon, write your Members of Congress. This year, use your vision to protect their future and their lives!
Jane Conlin
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.