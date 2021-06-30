 Skip to main content
Letter: Holistic Approach to Alzheimer's
View Comments

  • Comments

Re: the June 28 article "A holistic approach to Alzheimer's."

I'm not a scientist like Leroy Hood, but a student of Alzheimer's. It runs in the family. My father, his sister and their mother all died from this horrible disease that impacts the entire family. My aunt and grandmother both passed in their mid-70's and my dad at 88. At the time of their deaths they were all in an infantile state. One thing I observed with my dad and aunt is that when they stopped doing physical and mental activities their mental deterioration escalated.

My aunt had been involved in local politics and was active as a stock market trader. She retired in her early fifties to stay home and watch TV. That was the beginning. My dad retired at 62 and continued to participate in his passion, golf. But when his game deteriorated and his ego wouldn't let him compete as he had before, he quit against the strong advice of my brothers and me. He quickly fell off a cliff, both physically and mentally.

Dan Watson

Oracle

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

