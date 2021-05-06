 Skip to main content
Letter: Hollow Republican Party
Letter: Hollow Republican Party

As a party the Republicans and their leadership deny the Truth, propagate fiction, lies and conspiracy theories, and denounce those members of their own party who stand up on their own two feet and reject this dangerous and misguided approach. Republican blueblood Romneys and Cheyneys are no longer welcome as members of their own party. The Republican party has been virtually hollowed out to nearly the point of no return. Full of sound and fury. Signifying Nothing.

Paul Simon

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

