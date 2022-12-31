Letter: Holocaust

Leonard Pitts wrote in December 1st an option that was shocking. History is so important to help the world from repeating the events. His article was about a holocaust survivor who has passed away. Joe kept the dialogue active while he was alive being a voice of truism. All cultures must face there terrible past treatments of humanity. America has her share atrocities with the ingenious and black/migrants. With those being acknowledged and spoken we hopefully won’t regress. His article talked of the 11 million people - 6 million of them Jews, the rest homosexuals, communists, labor unionist, Jehovah’s Witnesses, the disabled -for a “crime” of worshiping, thinking or being different. What’s “alarming” is That’s September 11 attack every day for 10 years..and for what? We need to keep history front and center so we won’t regress and we need to teach our children the injustices in our history.