 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Holocaust

  • Comments

Re: the Dec. 1 article "We owe them much better than this."

Leonard Pitts wrote in December 1st an option that was shocking. History is so important to help the world from repeating the events. His article was about a holocaust survivor who has passed away. Joe kept the dialogue active while he was alive being a voice of truism. All cultures must face there terrible past treatments of humanity. America has her share atrocities with the ingenious and black/migrants. With those being acknowledged and spoken we hopefully won’t regress. His article talked of the 11 million people - 6 million of them Jews, the rest homosexuals, communists, labor unionist, Jehovah’s Witnesses, the disabled -for a “crime” of worshiping, thinking or being different. What’s “alarming” is That’s September 11 attack every day for 10 years..and for what? We need to keep history front and center so we won’t regress and we need to teach our children the injustices in our history.

People are also reading…

Mary Beth Schneider

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Hate Speech

Letter: Hate Speech

The Star’s Dec 18th article called “Hate Speech is Thriving” addressed some possible causes for the increase in hate speech. History can give …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News