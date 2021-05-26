 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Home of the Brave?
View Comments

Letter: Home of the Brave?

  • Comments

How much of a coward do you have to be to attack a frail, elderly American who you think is of Asian descent who probably never has been to China? How much of a coward do you have to be to tell the American people that the new virus is nothing but the flu and will “like a miracle” soon go away, even when you know it is deadly and have said so on tape? How much of a coward do you have to be to lie that you lost the election because you are afraid of being a “looser”? Do we need to revise the last line of our national anthem, “home of the brave”? I hope not.

Donald Ries

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News