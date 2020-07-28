Letter: Home Schooling

Re: the July 15 article "Private schools getting taxpayer peanuts."
I’m impressed. The Star actually published an opinion from Tom Askew that shows for every student that leaves the Arizona public school system for a real education, the public schools make money. Of course, we who support school choice have known that all along, but the biased mainstream media will never report facts, only opinions, and call it news. One of the great side effects of the corona virus is that for months, parents HAD to be involved in their children’s education, and they now can see that rather that teaching, the public school system is focused on indoctrination. I saw a report that some 30 – 40 percent of parents will not sent their children back to public schools after seeing what is being taught. Great progress. The next step is to de-fund colleges and make them sell their services just like any other business.
Raymond Trombino
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
