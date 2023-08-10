A recent letter stating that homelessness has been swept under the rug has prompted this thought. I am frustrated that we, as a country, can argue about any number of things like "woke" "LGBTQ" and immigration but unfortunately there has been no resolution in what I consider an important area of concern on the subject of homelessness. This problem has been with us for a number of years with little or no effort to reduce or eliminate it all together but we insist, as a country, have great resources to do whatever we choose and I believe that we need to pay attention and solve this crisis because it will only get worse if we don't.