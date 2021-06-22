 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Homelessness
View Comments

Letter: Homelessness

  • Comments

To the Editor:

For anyone who doubts that one would ever choose to be homeless, I suggest reading Tim Stellar’s description of life on the street when the temperature hits 111 degrees. (“Sleepless on the

Street,” June 20). By emphasizing the humanity of the men and women he encountered and their struggle to survive without a regular source of water, shade, personal safety, and protection from harm, Stellar reminds us that the gap between the haves and the have-nots is all too real. It points to a failure of our economic system to provide for the most basic needs for survival. We can and should do better.

Nancy Bissell

Co-Founder, The Primavera Foundation

Nancy Bissell, Co-Founder, The Primavera Foundation

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News