Letter: Homelessness

To the Editor:
For anyone who doubts that one would ever choose to be homeless, I suggest reading Tim Stellar’s description of life on the street when the temperature hits 111 degrees. (“Sleepless on the
Street,” June 20). By emphasizing the humanity of the men and women he encountered and their struggle to survive without a regular source of water, shade, personal safety, and protection from harm, Stellar reminds us that the gap between the haves and the have-nots is all too real. It points to a failure of our economic system to provide for the most basic needs for survival. We can and should do better.
Nancy Bissell
Co-Founder, The Primavera Foundation
Downtown
