Letter: homelessness

Three businessmen paid $55 Million each for a week on the space station. AYFKM! $165 Million to play astronaut for a week.Is there nothing more significant money can be used for on Earth. President Biden, tax the uber-wealthy, they obviously can’t do anything constructive with that wealth. Look around with the panhandlers on almost every corner, the homeless tent cities at various locations. What could we do with just a fraction of that “vacation” money for human wellbeing! But that brings up the entire issue of doing right by our fellow citizens. Given we don’t have the dollars of self-centered businessmen, what plans do we have locally to address homelessness? As a volunteer who has worked, AZ-wide on Veteran homelessness issues, I would love to hear the local plan to address homelessness. Who knows, maybe a savoy businessman, not wanting to go into space, but wanting to help mankind here in Tucson will see that plan and fund it!