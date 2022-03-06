Letter: Honesty and compassion

The prolonged COVID-19 pandemic gives us time to pause to learn about ourselves, both individually and collectively, and the world around us. It seems all the challenges confronting us – including climate change, war and peace, democracy vs. autocracy, racial injustices, gun violence, addictions, public health, employment, and the disparity in wealth gaps, etc. – focus to a single point: How we see and treat ourselves and others, including all things around us. It also seems unless we treat each other as equals with love, thus sharing the same rights and opportunities, to work together to care for all ecosystems that sustain our lives, we will destroy ourselves and the planet Earth. Is it too much to ask ourselves to love our neighbors as ourselves? While our democracy is still alive, please vote for honesty and compassion for all, especially the poor and abused. The choice is ours, now or too late.
Ke Chiang Hsieh
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.