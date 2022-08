A former President said, and I paraphrase: “ the Mafia commits the crime then pleads the 5th." Innocent people don’t plead the 5th." Thank you Mr. Trump. According to recent reporting, in a deposition before the NY Attorney General, you plead the 5th Amendment 440 times! Folks, a Montmartre street artist couldn’t give a better self-portrait. Thanks, Donald for letting everyone see exactly who and what you are!