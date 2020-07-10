Letter: Hong Kongers Need Us to Speak Now They Cannot
Letter: Hong Kongers Need Us to Speak Now They Cannot

We are used to our freedom here in the United States. It may be marred with police violence and Blacks and other minorities have to face racism and violence. Yet we can speak!

In Hong Kong now chanting slogans or writing articles critical of the Chinese central government is a crime punishable by three to ten years in prison.

Dissident Joshua Wong writes "If my voice will not be heard soon, I hope that the international community will continue to speak up for Hong Kong and step up concrete efforts to defend our last bit of freedom." That is us, I think. Free people everywhere need to support each other.

Freedom can unify us. The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act passed the house 417-1 last fall right in the middle of impeachment hearings. I hope everyone reading this can speak out a little bit, on behalf of the brave Hong Kongers.

Golda Velez

North side

