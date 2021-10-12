 Skip to main content
Letter: Honor Family, Country, Party
There was a time, not too long ago in America that we honored our family, our country and our political party

in that order. There has been a major change on the part of many people who now put party first and by doing so have dishonored their families and totally disregarded what is good for this country.

By choosing to fight for individual rights and privileges and ignoring the responsibilities that go with them they are jeopardizing all of society. Will they next declare that they will no longer let their children be vaccinated to keep polio, diphtheria, measles and/or smallpox eradicated?

Driving is a privilege, stopping for a red light is a responsibility. Will they now choose not to waste their time waiting for a light to change colors? Where and when does it end?

Dave Glicksman

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

