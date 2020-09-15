 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Honor the American Military, please!
View Comments

Letter: Honor the American Military, please!

As a veteran, I take deep umbrage at Pres. Trump’s comments and utter disrespect of all military defending their country, even at the cost of losing their lives I myself was fortunate, but I served honorably, whereas Trump dodged his duties for this country by means of a fake medical deferment. Of course, now that this is becoming a scandal, he denies it all, and has said: “what animal would say that?” Again, I take umbrage against this belittling of animals. Animals do not do that. But a Pres. who uses such foul language seems to think in those terms, so I wonder who the real ‘animal’ is here. The list of Americans who have been insulted, belittled, ridiculed, injured, disrespected, and denied their basic rights by this Pres. is growing daily, and the closer we are getting to the elections, the more lies and insults will be spewing forth from the ‘White’ House, another misnomer by now.

Albrecht Classen

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News