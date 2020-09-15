Letter: Honor the American Military, please!

As a veteran, I take deep umbrage at Pres. Trump’s comments and utter disrespect of all military defending their country, even at the cost of losing their lives I myself was fortunate, but I served honorably, whereas Trump dodged his duties for this country by means of a fake medical deferment. Of course, now that this is becoming a scandal, he denies it all, and has said: “what animal would say that?” Again, I take umbrage against this belittling of animals. Animals do not do that. But a Pres. who uses such foul language seems to think in those terms, so I wonder who the real ‘animal’ is here. The list of Americans who have been insulted, belittled, ridiculed, injured, disrespected, and denied their basic rights by this Pres. is growing daily, and the closer we are getting to the elections, the more lies and insults will be spewing forth from the ‘White’ House, another misnomer by now.
Albrecht Classen
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
