Letter: Honoring Losers
Trump, with no military service, characterized our late senator John McCain as a “loser”. Yes, I admit McCain did lose a valuable aircraft and subsequently failed to escape from captivity during the Vietnam War. Later he lost an election. I still think he’s a hero not a loser.

Forward to the present day; Trump supports public displays of statues of those military leaders who fought for the Confederacy. His position is we should honor these losers (that some consider traitors). Yes, I admit they did not lose any aircraft, but then again they lost an entire war, and presented the nation with a legacy that still divides the people of our fair land. That spells loser with a capital “L”.

There is no disrespect to put them in museums where we can properly appreciate their contributions to our history. Replace them with real heroes, like McCain.

Mike Burdoo

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

