Letter: Honoring the People in Today's Miiltary
It was with a great sense of respect and relief that I witnessed the different branches of our military securing both our election and our freedoms. Less pleasing were these same military professionals moving from the senate atrium to an underground parking garage.

This calls to mind the poem of Kipling:

The narrator “A British soldier named Tommy Atkins. In the poem, the soldier talks about the respectful way he is treated by others when he is needed to fight a war and presents it as a bitter contrast against the poor treatment he receives when he is not. O it's Tommy this, an' Tommy that, an' "Tommy, go away";

But it's "Thank you, Mister Atkins," when the band begins to play—[8]

— lines 5-6

Think about it and what it means to be a soldier today!

Richard Rebl

East side

