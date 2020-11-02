 Skip to main content
Letter: Hoover Institute analysis of Bidenomics
The Hoover Institute released a bi-partisan analysis of Joe Biden's economic plan involving tax hikes, government spending, and regulations. They concluded, "in the long run, Biden’s agenda would reduce full time equivalent employment per person by about 3 percent, the capital stock per person by about 15 percent, real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita by more than 8 percent, and real consumption per household by about 7 percent. Relative to the Congressional Budget Offices’s 2030 projections for these variables, this suggests there will be 4.9 million fewer employed individuals, $2.6 trillion less in GDP and $1.5 trillion less consumption in that year alone. Median household income in 2030 would be $6,500 less." The Wall Street Journal's Editorial Board pointed out today that the housing market is booming, manufacturing is rebounding, small business is bullish and retail sales are high. All showing an improving economy, which will get better with a vaccine. They predicted an economic boom in 2021 and 2022, with Trump!

Teddy Francisco

Three Points

