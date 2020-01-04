Letter: HOPE FOR A NEW YEAR

Sad to say, our New Year is not off to a hopeful start. One has only to read the front page of the Star to realize that our democracy is heading off a cliff while our whole planet is in jeopardy of bursting up in flames up like Australia, or even worse.
Our nation has weathered many a political storm, and goodness knows, we've survived inept leadership before, but rarely have we been saddled with such a pervasive malaise. Are we so beaten down by Trump and his cohorts that we no longer feel engaged?
Let's denounce white supremacy, racial injustice and mean spirited behaviors. They are"unacceptable" as Bernie Sanders often says.
To combat these malignancies we cannot allow ourselves to be overwhelmed by feelings of helplessness.
2020 can still be a banner year if we vocally object and physically push for meaningful change... And vote those perps out!
kathleen Pastryk
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.