Letter: Hope for the future
Letter: Hope for the future

With a change in administration there are many possibilities. Changing how the economy is measured is needed to better evaluate how programs are working. We must stop using growth as a measure of success. In the adult body when cells grow beyond replacement levels it is cancer. The focus on economic growth has harmed the environment that we depend on for life. Who can live without air and water? Let us measure success by measuring innovation, wellbeing, and sustainability.

On a local level a grant program for local businesses is needed. Businesses need help to transition from power derived from oil, gas, and coal to sustainable energy that does not poison us. Business must be challenged to transform into products and services that increase wellbeing as measured by health, employment and education.

Rosemary Bolza

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

