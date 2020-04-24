Letter: Hope in a Devastating Time

Re: the April 22 article "What 2035 climate could look like if Congress acts."
So hard to be optimistic during this pandemic then I opened the Star this morning to find Jane Conlin and Ed Beshore’s description of the better world that will come with passage of the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. Is such a world possible?
Already numerous news sources including the Star report dramatic improvements in air quality throughout the world as we drive and fly less. But cars and planes are not the problem. It’s how we power those cars and planes. We can still have a robust transportation system and a powerful electric grid. We just have to power both with clean energy. I am so grateful to the Star for providing me with some hope. Vote climate!
Mike Carran
Northeast side
