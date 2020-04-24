Letter: Hope in a Devastating Time
View Comments

Letter: Hope in a Devastating Time

Re: the April 22 article "What 2035 climate could look like if Congress acts."

So hard to be optimistic during this pandemic then I opened the Star this morning to find Jane Conlin and Ed Beshore’s description of the better world that will come with passage of the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. Is such a world possible?

Already numerous news sources including the Star report dramatic improvements in air quality throughout the world as we drive and fly less. But cars and planes are not the problem. It’s how we power those cars and planes. We can still have a robust transportation system and a powerful electric grid. We just have to power both with clean energy. I am so grateful to the Star for providing me with some hope. Vote climate!

Mike Carran

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Ignorant and lying

Why are people in Tucson acting as if they are immune to Covid 19. As an essential worker I drive home at 3pm and the streets are packed. The …

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

One letter writer believes it's time for the country to move toward a universal vote by mail system, while another contends that Dems can do better than Andrew Cuomo for a candidate, in our latest Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News