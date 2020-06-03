Letter: Hope is a butterfly

For months we have been dealing with a pandemic. Constantly in the news the number infected the number of deaths. As a result unemployment and isolation. This past week in the news - murder, protests, rioting and looting.
After a weekend of following the news and being angry and frustrated, not understanding why this is happening and what can I or anyone else do? I headed out the door to go to work this morning.
As I started to leave I noticed a small beautiful monarch butterfly flitting and fluttering around bushes and trees. I almost left and then I hesitated and spent several minutes admiring. A calm came over me and I realized among the ugliness there is also beauty and hope.
Keep looking for the butterfly.
Mel Feasel
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!