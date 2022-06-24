 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Hope this will help

  • Comments

Re: June 8 letter: “Help me out here.”

This distressed writer asked 3 times for help in understanding why 80 million of us voted for Joe Biden, given the current state of the economy and the level of chaos in Biden’s administration.

As if heaven-sent, a beautiful letter appeared the following day from a writer who was also worried until she “read the economic news published this past month.” I won’t reiterate details, but just refer you to “A strong economy” 6/9/22.

As for chaos: We live in chaotic times due, in large part, to the previous president who spent every day undermining social and political norms, sowing disunity, and encouraging violent behavior. I refer you to the January 6 Committee’s current televised hearings.

Finally, I want to commend the writer for reaching out. Perhaps other Star readers can also help to broaden his perspective.

Greg Lewis

People are also reading…

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Immigrant Receiving

Since we obviously have no plan or intention of closing and securing the border, I believe it’s time for Homeland Security to creat a new depa…

Letter: Ticked off consumer

I am a ticked off consumer! Instead of paying $25 for a tank of gas, pre-Biden, I am paying $50+. I go to restaurants and menu items are highe…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News