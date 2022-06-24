Letter: Hope this will help

Re: June 8 letter: “Help me out here.”

This distressed writer asked 3 times for help in understanding why 80 million of us voted for Joe Biden, given the current state of the economy and the level of chaos in Biden’s administration.

As if heaven-sent, a beautiful letter appeared the following day from a writer who was also worried until she “read the economic news published this past month.” I won’t reiterate details, but just refer you to “A strong economy” 6/9/22.

As for chaos: We live in chaotic times due, in large part, to the previous president who spent every day undermining social and political norms, sowing disunity, and encouraging violent behavior. I refer you to the January 6 Committee’s current televised hearings.

Finally, I want to commend the writer for reaching out. Perhaps other Star readers can also help to broaden his perspective.

Greg Lewis

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

