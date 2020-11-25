Letter: Hope wins

In the midtown neighborhood where I walk my dogs I've been watching 2 homes for the last several weeks. One had a Trump 2020 flag displayed and right across the street, the other home had a Biden Harris flag flying. A week after the election they were still there. Today both flags had been taken down and in their place, both families had replaced them with the American flag. I think that says it all. Looks like hope won.
Marcy Tigerman
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
