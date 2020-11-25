 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Hope wins
View Comments

Letter: Hope wins

In the midtown neighborhood where I walk my dogs I've been watching 2 homes for the last several weeks. One had a Trump 2020 flag displayed and right across the street, the other home had a Biden Harris flag flying. A week after the election they were still there. Today both flags had been taken down and in their place, both families had replaced them with the American flag. I think that says it all. Looks like hope won.

Marcy Tigerman

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Protect Reid Park

The Star’s enthusiastic article on the expansion of the Zoo is not the whole story. We need equal information on the accompanying destruction …

Local-issues

Letter: Where is our Mayor?

  • Updated

Mayor Romero has been the Mayor for nearly a year while hiding behind the virus. She continues to keep Council meetings closed to the public, …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News