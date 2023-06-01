Our society today is riddled with mass shootings, racism, antisemitism and lots of hatred being spewed towards others. It all fosters the feeling of little hope for us in our wonderful great Democracy, our United States. Well, something happened that has brought hope back to me and my wife. We were celebrating our 35 year anniversary at the P. F. Chang restaurant in Tucson the night of May 29 and, when we were finished, requested the check. The waitress informed us that our bill was paid in full by a couple at an adjoining table who had just left. We were flabbergasted! It gave us Hope that there are wonderful loving people that are here in our country that are full of love. It gives us hope that there are many others like them in our wonderful Democracy, our United States!!