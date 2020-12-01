 Skip to main content
Letter: HOPE
Letter: HOPE

These times bring to mind the story of Pandora's Box.

Pandora was given a box and told never to open it, but Pandora was also given curiosity. She opened the box and all the evils of the world escaped to torment humanity.

But, at the very bottom of the box was the gift of HOPE. This gave humanity what it needed to overcome the evils of the world.

Today HOPE is more needed than ever. Treasure HOPE, it is our gift and strength to continue on.

HAPPY HOLIDAYS!

Pamela Fauxbel

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

