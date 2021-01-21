 Skip to main content
Letter: Hopeful letters, Jan 20 edition
The Jan 20 edition of the Star's "opinion section" was filled with many hopeful and uniting letters for the future of our country written, I suppose, by people from all political beliefs. Unfortunately, the letters surrounded another hateful cartoon by Fitz that only further angers those who don't share his point of view. Fitz is welcome to his opinions but The Star does a disservice to the Tucson community by continuing to print his divisive "cartoons" without a counter balance.

Albert Mayer

Foothills

