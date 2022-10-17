 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Hopes!

Your front page AP article in the 30 September issue titled “Stocks tumble, hit 2020 levels” has a very disturbing sentence in the fifth paragraph. “ … that means the Federal Reserve and other central banks will likely keep pushing interest rates higher to slow their economies in hopes of pushing down inflation.” In hopes of pushing down inflation. Hopes. Hopes! Hope is not a plan. Raising rates causes inflation. As an example, take the housing market. With higher rates for construction materials manufacturers have to borrow to keep afloat, this pushes up the price of materials, perhaps out of reach of the contractors. Thus, less houses are built. The Feds ‘hopeful’ rate increase will make the cost of housing greater. The demand then becomes greater than the supply and home prices inflate. The material manufacturers then lay-off workers, as do the contractors. Across the board, industry by industry this will push us into recession. I hope not.

Jon Langione

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

