Letter: Hoping for failure

Re: the Jan. 2 article "Fearless predictions for 2020 with Trump, elections in mind."
Whilst reading an editorial article by McFeatters of the Tribune News Service in the AZ Daily Star, I was struck by the many incongruities in her article. McFeatters states numerous times in her editorial that Pres. Trump's "cultlike supporters" and "Ohio's farmers and factory workers" "think Trump knows what he is doing about the economy." Well, from just about every possible perspective, how can you argue that the economy is doing anything other than astounding for everyone? Then to state that the Democrat's failure to produce a candidate "that can convince a majority of people she/he can defeat Trump is not a good omen for Democracy," excuse me? So the only good omen for Democracy is what, if a Democrat wins? Then she tops it off with an amazingly bigoted statement, whereby she mocks the Presidents skin tone. It is articles such as this from the mainstream media that demonstrates the completely out of touch world these people live in, it is sad.
H F Carson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.