Letter: Horde of 87,000 IRS agents

As part of the recent legislation passed; was a provision to REPLACE AND/OR REHIRE the thousands of IRS agents laid off, fired, or just not funded by the trump budgets. Just another way to escape responsibility for IFFY financial dealings. But it seems a reader is upset with the IRS running as an efficient department to process our tax returns. Many taxpayers are due some sort of refund and appreciate receiving THEIR money back in a timely manner. But in spite of machines and computers, you need people to answer phone calls for help, to do followup to errors, or even question claims, etc. As for me, I'm sure I pay more tax than the Amazon guy.....yup living on SS and a decreasing savings account, I pay between $300 AND $400 in FIT. I would simply like an equitable tax code.