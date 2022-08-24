 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Horde of 87,000 IRS agents

  • Comments

As part of the recent legislation passed; was a provision to REPLACE AND/OR REHIRE the thousands of IRS agents laid off, fired, or just not funded by the trump budgets. Just another way to escape responsibility for IFFY financial dealings. But it seems a reader is upset with the IRS running as an efficient department to process our tax returns. Many taxpayers are due some sort of refund and appreciate receiving THEIR money back in a timely manner. But in spite of machines and computers, you need people to answer phone calls for help, to do followup to errors, or even question claims, etc. As for me, I'm sure I pay more tax than the Amazon guy.....yup living on SS and a decreasing savings account, I pay between $300 AND $400 in FIT. I would simply like an equitable tax code.

Gail Ruther

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Mar-a-Logo raid explanation

Re: the August 16th letter "Mar-a-Lago raid". Due to the fact that the country is so divided, and there are so many lies being pushed, the DOJ…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News