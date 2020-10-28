Letter: Hospitals In Danger

After watching the many debates talk about health care, it’s easy to say that Arizonans deserve access to quality, affordable health care when they need it, where they need it. Unfortunately, a one-size-fits-all health care system like the public option threatens that goal. Under the public option, American workers could end up paying thousands of dollars more in payroll taxes only to see access hampered. That is because a government-controlled health care insurance systems would increase financial losses on America’s hospitals, which are already taking a serious hit due to COVID-19. This could force many of the at-risk hospitals serving our underserved communities to scale back services, lay off staff, or shut their doors altogether. As a result, patients would be forced to endure longer waiting times just to get the care they need. Our health care system has improved by leaps and bounds since the Affordable Care Act was passed. We should continue building on that.
Robert Uribe
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
