Never negotiate with hostage-takers, it only encourages future hostage-taking. The Republicans are holding the economy hostage to their demands of decreased spending for the needs of the poor and middle class and decreased funding for the IRS. Who are they kidding? They and those they represent are at great financial risk in a government debt default. Apparently, Biden and the Democrats have fallen for their gambit and legitimized it. This will be sad for those losing needed federal benefits. Unfortunately, a majority of Americans probably support defunding the IRS, thinking this will make an audit less likely, when it will mainly limit audits at the top of the wealth gap where most of the unpaid taxes are. Our only government means of reducing that gap is through the IRS. Further expansion of it puts our democracy at risk and will lead to a less equitable society.