 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: House Bill 1412

  • Comments

Re: the May 31 article "Impact of bill leaves AZ classrooms muddled."

HB 1412 appears to preclude public school students from being taught that the victims in Buffalo were targeted because they were Black (5/31/22 Arizona Daily Star, p. A1.). What I discern from the bits of language provided and Rep. Michelle Udall's muddled remarks is that teachers can teach that the shooter was a white supremacist who deliberately targeted Black shoppers, but students may not pass judgment on the shooter based upon his race. Yet the shooter did exactly that with his weapon of war. And Rep. Udall apparently admitted as much in saying "I would hope that a teacher would not be in the classroom promoting...that students judge based on race, as was done in that shooting."

HB1412 is yet one more effort by the Arizona legislature to control the thoughts and opinions of public school students. Send it to me. I have a shredder.

John Riley

Oro Valley

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Once Again!

It happened again: Parkland, Sandy Hook, Santa Fe High, etc. Why do our children continue to get murdered at school? The answer is complex but…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News