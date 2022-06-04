Letter: House Bill 1412

HB 1412 appears to preclude public school students from being taught that the victims in Buffalo were targeted because they were Black (5/31/22 Arizona Daily Star, p. A1.). What I discern from the bits of language provided and Rep. Michelle Udall's muddled remarks is that teachers can teach that the shooter was a white supremacist who deliberately targeted Black shoppers, but students may not pass judgment on the shooter based upon his race. Yet the shooter did exactly that with his weapon of war. And Rep. Udall apparently admitted as much in saying "I would hope that a teacher would not be in the classroom promoting...that students judge based on race, as was done in that shooting."