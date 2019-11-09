Perhaps some of our LTE Trump critics can address the relevance of subpoenaed testimony being gathered by the dems in their quest for Impeachment.
I assume we all are now aware of the public copy of the phone conversation between Presidents Trump and Zelensky, and that both have denied a quid pro quo. Does this not render 3rd party testimony as ‘opinion’, of questionable legal or impeachment status?
Testimony from military personnel may be interpreted as countermanding a Directive from their Commander-in-Chief, a possible court martial offense.
Singling out the Bidens, as political targets, is contradicted by the phone call which clearly shows Trump’s primary concern was earlier Ukrainian government corruption. The Bidens were mentioned only secondarily as ‘possibly’ being involved.
Finally, even if a quid pro quo could be established how is it illegal?
So please explain to us all what ‘specifically’ is the impeachment issue. No one has to date.
Geoffrey Fox
East side
