Letter: House divided

Both Abraham Lincoln and the bible states that a house divided cannot stand. It appears to me that there is a concerted effort to divide our country.
Politically, we are dividing our country by democrat's and republican's, conservatives and liberals.
Economically, we are divided into socialists and capitalists, green energy and fossil fuels.
Socially we are divided according to race, religion, sex and sexual orientation.
My question is: is all this conflict accidental or is some person, group or country trying to destroy our country?
There is strength in numbers. One single stick is easy to break. A bundle of sticks nearly impossible. It is time for us to remember the items that we share in common- liberty, freedom and individual self worth. If we let the items that separate us stand in the way if what binds of together we will become completely divided. And a house divided cannot stand.
Thomas Wenzel
East side
